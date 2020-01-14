PM on US-Iran tensions: 'Let's dial this down'

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Boris Johnson said he didn't want "a military conflict" in the region.



Tweets about this PrettyRedThang🌊 We all know this is because of trump. Canada's Trudeau: Iran plane victims would be alive had there been no region… https://t.co/Z6kuGz3kc2 4 seconds ago Richard Lambert RT @SpeakeasyJames: A truly embarrassing imbecile we have for a PM. Had Iran not been a sponsor of terror many innocent people would still… 8 seconds ago Narbeth Rounce Canada's Trudeau: Iran plane victims would be alive had there been no regional tensions https://t.co/N4VZZm8Oo0 NE… https://t.co/3medtDTHip 13 seconds ago RAY BAEZ Trudeau says Ukrainian airliner victims would be alive if not for Iran tensions https://t.co/R1yvrG8Obr https://t.co/f75HAQCUv3 21 seconds ago We are the news! Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @WayneDupreeShow: So basically, Trudeau claims the U.S. "escalated" tensions with Iran when it responded to its U.S. embassy being attac… 51 seconds ago Marie RT @AFP: Victims of an Iran-downed jetliner would still be alive if not for a recent escalation of tensions partly triggered by the United… 58 seconds ago Alana RT @Franktmcveety: U.S. representative says Iran to blame for plane crash after Trudeau pushes the left narrative like the puppet he is as… 1 minute ago tweet Justin Trudeau says Iran plane crash victims would still be alive if not for heightened tensions… https://t.co/DkWgRjsoVu 2 minutes ago