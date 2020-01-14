Global  

Sinkhole swallows bus in northwest China, killing six, ten missing

Sinkhole swallows bus in northwest China, killing six, ten missing

Sinkhole swallows bus in northwest China, killing six, ten missing

A sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in northwestern China, sparking an explosion, killing six people and leaving 10 more missing, state media said on Tuesday.
Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six, 10 missing in China

Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six, 10 missing in ChinaBeijing, Jan 14: An enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in China, sparking an...
WorldNews - Published


Sinkhole swallows up public bus in China

XINING, CHINA — Anyone else getting a sinking feeling in your stomach? Oh that's just the entire road collapsing. On January 13, a road in Xining, China suddenly opened up and swallowed half of a..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:13Published

