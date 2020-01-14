|
Sinkhole swallows bus in northwest China, killing six, ten missing
|
A sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in northwestern China, sparking an explosion, killing six people and leaving 10 more missing, state media said on Tuesday.
|
|
