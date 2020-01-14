Sinkhole swallows bus in northwest China, killing six, ten missing 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:50s - Published Sinkhole swallows bus in northwest China, killing six, ten missing A sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in northwestern China, sparking an explosion, killing six people and leaving 10 more missing, state media said on Tuesday.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six, 10 missing in China Beijing, Jan 14: An enormous sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in China, sparking an...

WorldNews - Published 7 hours ago







You Might Like



Tweets about this