Trudeau blames 'tensions' for 57 Canadian deaths

Trudeau blames 'tensions' for 57 Canadian deaths

Trudeau blames 'tensions' for 57 Canadian deaths

In a TV interview on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that victims of the Ukrainian airliner shot down in Iran last week would still be alive if there had been no tensions in the region.

Eve Johnson reports.
