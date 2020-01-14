Trudeau blames 'tensions' for 57 Canadian deaths 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:29s - Published Trudeau blames 'tensions' for 57 Canadian deaths In a TV interview on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that victims of the Ukrainian airliner shot down in Iran last week would still be alive if there had been no tensions in the region. Eve Johnson reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Trudeau blames 'tensions' for 57 Canadian deaths In a TV interview on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that victims of the Ukrainian airliner shot down in Iran last week would still be alive if there had been no tensions in the region. Eve.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:28Published 2 hours ago