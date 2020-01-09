Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

How Iran accidentally killed 176 people on Flight PS 752

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:18s - Published < > Embed
How Iran accidentally killed 176 people on Flight PS 752

How Iran accidentally killed 176 people on Flight PS 752

TEHRAN, IRAN — Iran's military on Saturday admitted that its air defense system had shot down Ukraine's Flight 752 by mistake.

Citing Iranian official statements, the New York Times said the passenger jet had been misidentified as a U.S. cruise missile.

The New York Times reports that the Tor is a mobile system carrying eight missiles, that can be operated without input from other air defense infrastructure.

Citing defense analyst Steven Zaloga, Bloomberg reports that the missile's guidance system is unable to distinguish cruise missiles from military aircraft or civilian airplanes.

Citing FlightRadar24, Bloomberg reports that the Boeing 737 made a slight right turn two minutes after its takeoff from Tehran International Airport, which was normal.

The plane was clearly transmitting its identity and position until it climbed to about 7,900 feet of altitude, presumably because it was hit by missile fire." The plane plunged into a field in between the cities of Parand and Shariar.

All 176 passengers and crew were killed.

Due to the Tor's indiscriminate guidance system, most nations do not operate the weapon without connecting it into a command structure.

Bloomberg reports that according to Zaloga, SA-15 operators were not supposed to fire without authorization.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

menendez_elisa

Elisa Menendez Suspects arrested in Iran for accidentally shooting down plane which killed 176 https://t.co/Ourgn2vnsl @MetroUK 21 minutes ago

Deb96342063

Deb RT @cfao2020: @MapleLeafFoods Are we 100% sure the plane was shot down accidentally yet? Iran kills their own people all the time. They st… 39 minutes ago

Christo84801994

Christopher & Anna Thorpe RT @TombStoneWyatt: Iranian mother in Tehran who was targeted by IRGC's war bullets. Looks fatal to me! Iranians started protesting afte… 1 hour ago

405toby

Toby Thompson RT @greentoepalacio: Iran Wants Us To Believe They Accidentally Shot Down A Commercial Aircraft That Killed 180 People (Which They Lied Abo… 5 hours ago

MSchapansky

Michael Schapansky RT @PatPenn2: 🚨👉 Canadian Mike McCain's company accidentally killed 22 people from contamination in 2008. CEO Blaming Trump for Iran Shooti… 6 hours ago

PatPenn2

Warrior333 🚨👉 Canadian Mike McCain's company accidentally killed 22 people from contamination in 2008. CEO Blaming Trump for I… https://t.co/oRjMqkVpWb 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane [Video]Iran admits it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian plane

Government statement blames 'human error' for the incident that left 176 people killed many of them Iranian citizens.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 13:29Published

US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner [Video]US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner

US Officials Confident Iranian Missile Shot Down Ukrainian Airliner. 176 people were killed when the Boeing 737-800 crashed on Wednesday, minutes after takeoff from the Tehran airport. According to..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.