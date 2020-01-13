Global  

Philippines evacuates millions after Taal volcano spews lava with 'explosive eruption' feared

Philippines evacuates millions after Taal volcano spews lava with 'explosive eruption' feared

Philippines evacuates millions after Taal volcano spews lava with 'explosive eruption' feared

Philippine officials have urged a "total evacuation" of millions of people close to Manila, after a volcano spewed ash up to nine miles into the air on Sunday prompting warning of a possible "explosive eruption."
