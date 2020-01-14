Global  

Felicity Huffman's daughter cast in 'The Twilight Zone'

The daughter at the centre of Felicity Huffman's college admissions scandal is following her parents into acting after landing a role in the revamped 'The Twilight Zone'.
Felicity Huffman’s Daughter Sophia Lands Role On ‘The Twilight Zone’ Following College Admissions Scandal

Huffman paid $15,000 for a test proctor to doctor her daughter's SAT answers
Sophia Macy moves on from college scandal to ‘Twilight Zone’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sophia Macy is entering “The Twilight Zone.” The elder daughter of Felicity...
