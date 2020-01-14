Global  

'Nice day for a dip': Man goes swimming off Irish coast during Storm Brendan

This was the crazy moment a man decided to go for a swim during the height of Storm Brendan off the coast of Salthill near Galway yesterday (January 13).

Footage shows a man clinging to a ladder off a pier near Blackrock, all the while waves come crashing over as the storm brought strong winds and surging waves.

The filmer told Newsflare: "The man was in the sea for around five minutes.

A wave came over the wall and soaked me and my phone, that is why it ends where it ends." The filmer clarified on Twitter that the swimmer returned safely.
