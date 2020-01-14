Global  

Rouhani: Plane incident 'unforgivable error'

Rouhani: Plane incident 'unforgivable error'

Rouhani: Plane incident 'unforgivable error'

Iran&apos;s President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday Iran will punish &quot;all those responsible&quot; for the accidental shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane that killed 176 people.
