Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gallagher trains with Chelsea after recall

Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:22s - Published < > Embed
Gallagher trains with Chelsea after recall

Gallagher trains with Chelsea after recall

Conor Gallagher trained with the Chelsea first team after being recalled from his loan with Charlton.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

charltonnews

Charlton News Gallagher recalled by Chelsea https://t.co/nqV6bN3E5p https://t.co/uo93BjtRqI 46 seconds ago

ChelseaFC_Fanly

ChelseaFC Report Conor Gallagher trains with Chelsea after recall from Charlton loan #CFC https://t.co/JuZuWNDbjK https://t.co/uu1dwXQzw5 9 minutes ago

FWPChelsea

FWP Chelsea NEWS: Gallagher recalled by Chelsea (via Sky Sports) https://t.co/ZngqYbInqP 18 minutes ago

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer Video: Gallagher trains with Chelsea after recall https://t.co/CG9d8TR97g via @NewsNowUK 27 minutes ago

evilbluebird

Lynn Hamer Video: Gallagher trains with Chelsea after recall https://t.co/VSu7asjeNw via @NewsNowUK 57 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.