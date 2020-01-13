Supermodel could sit on Weinstein jury 42 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 00:37s - Published Supermodel could sit on Weinstein jury Gigi Hadid told the judge she thinks she would be able to "keep an open mind on the facts" if selected as a juror in the Harvey Weinstein trial.

