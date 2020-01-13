Global  

Supermodel could sit on Weinstein jury

Supermodel could sit on Weinstein jury

Supermodel could sit on Weinstein jury

Gigi Hadid told the judge she thinks she would be able to "keep an open mind on the facts" if selected as a juror in the Harvey Weinstein trial.
Gigi Hadid among potential jurors in Harvey Weinstein case

New York [USA], Jan 14 (ANI): The jury selection for Harvey Weinstein's trial is underway, and...
Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been called as a potential juror for Harvey Weinstein's s*x assault case.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid is in the running to be a juror in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial after telling a judge Monday that she thinks she would be able to "keep an open mind on the facts."

