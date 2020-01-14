Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Line grows outside Panther Arena in anticipation of President Trump's arrival

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 01:08s - Published < > Embed
Line grows outside Panther Arena in anticipation of President Trump's arrival

Line grows outside Panther Arena in anticipation of President Trump's arrival

People are already lining up outside the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in anticipation of President Trump's arrival this evening.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Line grows outside Panther Arena in anticipation of President Trump's arrival [Video]Line grows outside Panther Arena in anticipation of President Trump's arrival

People are already lining up outside the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena in anticipation of President Trump&apos;s arrival this evening.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published

Road closures planned Tuesday night due to President Trump visit, Bucks game [Video]Road closures planned Tuesday night due to President Trump visit, Bucks game

President Trump and Vice President Pence are expected to be in Milwaukee Tuesday night for a campaign rally at the Milwaukee Panther Arena.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.