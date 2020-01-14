Global  

Sanders said a woman could NOT win

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:39s
On Monday, a rumor surfaced that in 2018 Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren a woman couldn&apos;t get elected President.

Recent related news from verified sources

Warren says Sanders told her a woman could not win in 2020: 'I thought a woman could win; he disagreed'

Warren says Sanders told her a woman could not win in 2020: 'I thought a woman could win; he disagreed'Washington (CNN)Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Monday night said that 2020 rival Sen. Bernie Sanders told...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •France 24 •The Age •CBC.ca •FT.com •Telegraph.co.uk


Warren: Sanders didn’t think a woman could win White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — Elizabeth Warren says fellow Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com •France 24 •The Age •CBC.ca •BBC News •FT.com



davidbrod517

David Brod RT @thehill: Warren: Sanders told me a woman could not win 2020 election https://t.co/d0e6ahfAU2 https://t.co/jldfhH4LXQ 24 seconds ago

TreeShepard

Bernie 4 the Win! @ryangrim @ewarren Not buying it. She had a chance to set the record straight with her statement. She could’ve just… https://t.co/kLFYycwJXF 45 seconds ago

Georgiemutt

George R. Mutt 🌹 RT @lhfang: Washington Post reports that one of the people with knowledge of the Bernie-Warren dinner says that Bernie did not express doub… 54 seconds ago

rapper7000

Sudie to you RT @AsteadWesley: WARREN puts out statement on Sanders meeting and goes on record saying he said a woman could not win. Full statement: htt… 1 minute ago

humanzee01

justricky Welp, was he wrong? Elizabeth Warren confirms Bernie Sanders said he didn’t think a woman could win the presidenc… https://t.co/VWHTlhWBFJ 1 minute ago

PatsyCrowley8

Patsy Crowley RT @TheRevAl: 2020 Presidential candidate Liz Warren claims 2020 Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders said a woman could not win for Presi… 2 minutes ago

theProgSoapbox

ProgressiveSoapbox RT @daveweigel: Not gonna tweet all night about this, but the initial Sanders statement denied that he said a woman can’t win, and added th… 2 minutes ago

MikeSmi88128237

Mike Smith RT @CuomoPrimeTime: "Clearly Bernie Sanders did not say that a woman can't win," says senior adviser to the Bernie Sanders campaign Jeff We… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders Said A Woman Could NOT Win [Video]Sanders Said A Woman Could NOT Win

On Monday, a rumor surfaced that in 2018 Bernie Sanders told Elizabeth Warren a woman couldn't get elected President. Sanders denied that he said it. He lashed out at the media. He called the people..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Elizabeth Warren speaks out about Bernie Sanders allegations [Video]Elizabeth Warren speaks out about Bernie Sanders allegations

Sen. Elizabeth Warren talked about a report that Sen. Bernie Sanders said he doesn’t believe a woman could win the presidency. Warren said the two talked in 2018 about the 2020 election and the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

