Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account

Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook AccountMark Hamill has quit Facebook, citing the company’s political ads policy.
Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account Over Political Ads

Mark Hamill Deletes Facebook Account Over Political AdsMark Hamill in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" (via StarWars.com) Mark Hamill has quit Facebook...
geek.com - Published Also reported by •MashableFOXNews.comSifyBBC NewsAceShowbiz


'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill just announced that he's deleting his Facebook account: 'I'll sleep better at night'

'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill just announced that he's deleting his Facebook account: 'I'll sleep better at night'· Mark Hamill announced he would delete his Facebook account in a tweet on Sunday. · The "Star...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this

therandyn9559

Randy Neville 🏳️‍🌈 RT @LouiseMensch: Who’s better than @HamillHimself at leading by example? Nobody. Facebook: Star Wars' Mark Hamill deletes account over… 10 seconds ago

jeffreyjamestv

Jeffrey James FACEBOOK: I have never had a Facebook account and I am regularly asked why. Note this story. The regime sphere for… https://t.co/7PpG8y8fYQ 56 seconds ago

sandravinci5

sandra vinci RT @thehill: Mark Hamill deletes Facebook account: "Mark Zuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness" https://t.co/nabWZt1Tmw https://… 1 minute ago

EnarDavis1

NRSD 🌊🌊🌊🌊 RT @thehill: Mark Hamill deletes Facebook account: "Mark Zuckerberg values profit more than truthfulness" https://t.co/RCk1igzxVO https://… 2 minutes ago

TruthRules463

Truth Rules 🙏🏻✝️ RT @QMEUP2: Old skywalker the force was never with you. Jedi 💪💪 💪 💪 💪 Jon Voight still stands strong on Facebook and Twitter. Skywalker, Tw… 3 minutes ago

sledbetty

Sled betty RT @magicmuggle01: BBC News - Facebook: Star Wars' Mark Hamill deletes account over political ads https://t.co/Jx2bl4pS6W It followed its… 6 minutes ago

