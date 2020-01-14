Global  

Patrick Stewart boldly goes into familiar Hollywood territory - cement

Patrick Stewart, best known for his roles in science fiction films and television shows like &apos;The X-Men&apos; and &apos;Star Trek: The Next Generation&apos;, got the Hollywood treatment on Monday (January 13) by having his hands and feet immortalized in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre.
"Star Trek" icon Sir Patrick Stewart left his mark in Hollywood Monday as he sank his hands and feet into cement in front of Hollywood's TCL Chinese Theatre.

