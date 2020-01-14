Patrick Stewart boldly goes into familiar Hollywood territory - cement 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:37s - Published Patrick Stewart boldly goes into familiar Hollywood territory - cement Patrick Stewart, best known for his roles in science fiction films and television shows like 'The X-Men' and 'Star Trek: The Next Generation', got the Hollywood treatment on Monday (January 13) by having his hands and feet immortalized in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre.

