Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Duchess Meghan didn't need to be involved in royal future talks

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:49s - Published < > Embed
Duchess Meghan didn't need to be involved in royal future talks

Duchess Meghan didn't need to be involved in royal future talks

The Duchess of Sussex didn't join in with talks about her and husband Prince Harry's future on Monday (13.01.20) because it wasn't felt "necessary" to connect to a family meeting by phone.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan barred from Prince Harry's meeting with Queen via Skype

Meghan barred from Prince Harry's meeting with Queen via SkypeMeghan the Duchess of Sussex was barred from calling into today's crisis talks at Sandringham, it's...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Queen Elizabeth II Respects Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wish to Lead Independent Life

Issuing a rare statement after two-hour summit at royal residence Sandringham Estate, the British...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Heading a Charitable Entity Can Lead to Scrutiny [Video]Heading a Charitable Entity Can Lead to Scrutiny

Pennygem’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us what some experts say about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex setting up their own charitable entity.

Credit: PennyGem     Duration: 00:56Published

Harry and Meghan: What we know about brand Sussex Royal [Video]Harry and Meghan: What we know about brand Sussex Royal

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are seeking to register Sussex Royal as a global trademark with the World Intellectual Property Organisation, having already registered the name in the UK. If granted,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.