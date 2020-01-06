|
UK, France and Germany to trigger Iran nuclear deal 'dispute mechanism'
|
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK, France and Germany will trigger the dispute resolution mechanism (DRM) in the JCPOA nuclear deal over breaches of the agreement by Iran.
|
|
|
|
