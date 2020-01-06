Global  

UK, France and Germany to trigger Iran nuclear deal 'dispute mechanism'

UK, France and Germany to trigger Iran nuclear deal 'dispute mechanism'

UK, France and Germany to trigger Iran nuclear deal 'dispute mechanism'

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says the UK, France and Germany will trigger the dispute resolution mechanism (DRM) in the JCPOA nuclear deal over breaches of the agreement by Iran.
