2012 Delhi gangrape: SC rejects curative petitions of two death row convicts 36 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:22s - Published 2012 Delhi gangrape: SC rejects curative petitions of two death row convicts The Supreme Court dismissed convicts' curative pleas in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case. Two of the four death row convicts had filed curative petitions. On January 7, a Delhi court had issued death warrants.

