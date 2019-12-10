Global  

2012 Delhi gangrape: SC rejects curative petitions of two death row convicts

The Supreme Court dismissed convicts' curative pleas in the 2012 Delhi gangrape case.

Two of the four death row convicts had filed curative petitions.

On January 7, a Delhi court had issued death warrants.
Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court rejects curative petition filed by two death row convicts

The curative petitions were filed by Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh - two death row convicts in the...
DNA - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesIndian ExpressMid-Day



SweetCookiesme

Arvind RT @firstpost: After the #SupremeCourt on Tuesday rejected the curative petitions filed by two convicts in the 2012 #Delhi gangrape and mur… 1 hour ago

firstpost

Firstpost After the #SupremeCourt on Tuesday rejected the curative petitions filed by two convicts in the 2012 #Delhi gangrap… https://t.co/a94VizqWpn 1 hour ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL 2012 Delhi gangrape case: SC rejects curative pleas of 2 death row convicts https://t.co/7SVLvyeUV2 via @IndianExpress 7 hours ago


Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma files curative plea in SC| OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma files curative plea in SC| OneIndia News

Nirbhaya case convict appeals against death sentence, CJI SA Bobde says petitions on CAA do not help, 15 foreign envoys in J&K to assess ground situation, Protests against JNU violence underway at..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:59Published

Nirbhaya case convicts to be executed soon in Tihar jail? | OneIndia News [Video]Nirbhaya case convicts to be executed soon in Tihar jail? | OneIndia News

TIHAR JAIL IS REPORTEDLY PREPARING TO HANG THE CONVICTS IN THE NIRBHAYA CASE. THE 4 MEN ACCUSED OF BRUTALISING THE 23-YEAR-OLD PARAMEDIC STUDENT ON DECEMBER 16, 2012 IN DELHI HAVE BEEN ON A DEATH ROW..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:06Published

