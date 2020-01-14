Several arrests in connection to downing of plane 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:28s - Published Several arrests in connection to downing of plane Several arrests in connection to downing of plane 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Several arrests in connection to downing of plane ABOUT 8 MINUTES.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Independent Nigeria JUST IN: Iran Arrests Several People In Connection To Downing Ukranian Airline https://t.co/QoWGIvqeDL https://t.co/zlx2FfxjRQ 5 hours ago Breaking the News 24/7 Iran makes several arrests in connection to accidental downing of Ukrainian Boeing plane https://t.co/GKxBzBvbFo 9 hours ago