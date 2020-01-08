Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship

LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship

LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 to win the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow was 31-of-49 for 463 yards and scored six total touchdowns.

The numbers set new national championship game records for passing yards and touchdowns.

Burrow also set a new single-season NCAA record with 60 touchdown passes.

No.

1 LSU trailed No.

3 Clemson 17-7 in the second quarter but finished with three straight touchdowns to take a 28-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Clemson cut the lead to 28-25 in the third quarter, but LSU finished the game on a 14-0 run.

Clemson carried a 29-game winning streak into the championship game, and the loss marked sophomore quarterback Trevor Lawrence's first loss as a starter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Burrow, LSU cap magical season, beat Clemson 42-25 for title

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — From small-town Ohio kid to Louisiana Legend, Joe Burrow capped his...
Seattle Times - Published

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence, LSU's Joe Burrow at elite level entering national title matchup

The national championship game between Clemson and LSU features quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Joe...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

dlj456

DaveJ RT @GlobalGrind: LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 to win the 2020 College… 10 hours ago

GlobalGrind

Global Grind LSU and Joe Burrow Complete Historic Season With National Championship LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 to win the 2020… https://t.co/4zwiXLlJQz 10 hours ago

BestUSSportsBet

Best US Sports Betting Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football National Championship. #LSUvsCLEM… https://t.co/08Jj1fVcM4 19 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

LSU's national championship post-win hype video is king [Video]LSU's national championship post-win hype video is king

LSU Football hype videos are what every celebration should look like

Credit: In The Know Sports     Duration: 00:32Published

Heisman winner Joe Burrow shines in LSU's national title win over Clemson [Video]Heisman winner Joe Burrow shines in LSU's national title win over Clemson

Joe Burrow set a college football record for touchdowns in a single season. Story: http://bit.ly/3a2OKfD

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:43Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.