Nine people killed after sinkhole swallows bus while passengers were boarding in China

Nine people killed after sinkhole swallows bus while passengers were boarding in China

Nine people killed after sinkhole swallows bus while passengers were boarding in China

At least nine people were killed after a bus at a stop fell into a sinkhole that opened up underneath the vehicle in northwestern China.

The video, shot in the city of Xining in Qinghai Province on January 13, shows paramedics and policemen attempting to rescue the injured passengers and the bus being lifted up from the huge sinkhole by a crane.

According to reports, firefighters were lowered down the sinkhole to search and rescue for survivors.

The reason behind why the sinkhole occurred is in further investigation.
Sinkhole in China Swallows a Bus, Killing at Least 6

Rescue crews worked overnight to free trapped passengers, but at least 10 people are missing.
NYTimes.com - Published


