Barcelona president thanks Valverde for his work

Josep Maria Bartomeu thanks Ernesto Valverde for his work during the last two and a half years.
SHOWS: BARCELONA, SPAIN (JANUARY 14, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Catalan) FC BARCELONA PRESIDENT, JOSEP MARIA BARTOMEU, SAYING: "Today, to thank Ernesto Valverde, to thank Ernesto for everything he has done with us.

I thank him for these two and a half years as a coach.

It has been a very close relationship with Ernesto, a relationship that has made everyone better and we have enjoyed, we have triumphed, we have won and we must thank Ernesto in many ways." 2.

WHITE FLASH 3.

(SOUNDBITE) (Catalan) FC BARCELONA PRESIDENT, JOSEP MARIA BARTOMEU, SAYING: "Obviously I would have liked things to be done differently, to be better, it is obvious.

The spirit of this Board of Directors and this club is not this.

I want to say that, in fact, in recent weeks and months we have talked with other coaches, we have talked with many coaches, to talk about the future.

It is the obligation of Eric Abidal, of the technical team he leads, to talk with more coaches, we had talked with Quique Setien, too, and with others, but well, as you know, the conversations with others have not been made public, therefore, the work had been done and that is why it was now time to make the change.

For this impulse that we want to give the team this season." STORY: Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu thanked former coach Ernesto Valverde for his work as Quique Setien was unveiled as Valverde's successor on Tuesday (January 14).

While Valverde won consecutive La Liga titles and leaves the team top once again at the halfway point this season, disastrous Champions League eliminations against Roma and Liverpool having held three-goal advantages in the previous two seasons eventually saw him sacked late on Monday (January 13) night.



