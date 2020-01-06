Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson - Behind the Words

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 03:18s - Published < > Embed
Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson - Behind the Words

Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson - Behind the Words

Check out the official "Behind the Words" featurette for the Netflix movie Marriage Story starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta!

Release Date: December 6, 2019 on Netflix Marriage Story is a comedy-drama movie written and directed by Noah Baumbach.

It stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, and follows a married couple going through a coast-to-coast divorce.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver arrive effortlessly in style at Golden Globes red carpet

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): The stars of the heart-wrenching family saga 'Marriage Story',...
Sify - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Only 12 Actors Have Ever Received Two Oscar Noms for Acting in the Same Year

The 2020 Academy Awards nominations were announced this morning and Scarlett Johansson achieved...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Luroduhpt2

𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕪 That fight scene from Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver is some of the WORST acting I have eve… https://t.co/C0ztiNZRKk 1 hour ago

bcsalvador

Bennett Salvador RT @ABCWorldNews: THE NOMINEES ARE: “Joker” leads the Academy Awards field with 11 nominations, while Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” nett… 3 hours ago

ontologyofsumud

Eric RT @TheCut: “Scarlett Johansson’s reddened eyes brimmed with tears. I sipped my wine. Adam Driver was almost too large to stand in the door… 3 hours ago

iScarlett_News

Scarlett Johansson 'SNL': Scarlett Johansson Parodies 'Marriage Story' With Kellyanne and George Conway Attending Therapy -… https://t.co/vDzdoqWcF0 3 hours ago

kryptonasian

❎. Scarlett Johansson as Lady Shiva She's PERFECT I mean she has the tenacity (Lucy) the martial art prowess (all mcu… https://t.co/YDMVGIcsAM 3 hours ago

antvmansv

ρrι | ᥲᥙs 📌 RT @Variety: Scarlett Johansson discusses #MarriageStory with Chris Evans: "He pitched me this story a little bit, and I myself was actuall… 3 hours ago

akaSassinak

A. David RT @RenzoTupas: Marriage Story is a raw, harsh, and heartbreaking look at divorce and the legal implications that come with it. Noah Baumba… 6 hours ago

Datguygeorgezip

Ben Smith RT @WSJMag: "Noah made the film that we talked about, and it seemed just exactly like it should be, and I just can’t tell you how rare that… 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Florence Pugh asks Scarlett Johansson to 'hold her hand' through first Oscars experience [Video]Florence Pugh asks Scarlett Johansson to 'hold her hand' through first Oscars experience

Florence Pugh has asked fellow Best Supporting Actress nominee Scarlett Johansson to hold her hand through her first Oscars experience.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published

Here are the Academy Award Nominations 2020 [Video]Here are the Academy Award Nominations 2020

Here are the Academy Award Nominations 2020.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 03:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.