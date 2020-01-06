Marriage Story with Scarlett Johansson - Behind the Words

Check out the official "Behind the Words" featurette for the Netflix movie Marriage Story starring Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda and Ray Liotta!

Release Date: December 6, 2019 on Netflix Marriage Story is a comedy-drama movie written and directed by Noah Baumbach.

It stars Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern, Alan Alda, Ray Liotta, and follows a married couple going through a coast-to-coast divorce.