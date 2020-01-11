Global  

Pittsburgh Penguins Sidney Crosby Back In The Lineup

Sidney Crosby is back in the Penguins lineup for tonight's game after he was out for two months.
Penguins’ Crosby to return from 2-month absence against Wild

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby is back. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain will be in the lineup on...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



