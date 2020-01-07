Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

PC Shipments Rise for the First Time in Eight Years

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
PC Shipments Rise for the First Time in Eight Years

PC Shipments Rise for the First Time in Eight Years

The annual global PC shipments saw the first annual gain in eight years, rising 2.7 percent year over year in 2019.

The increase in shipments were driven by businesses making the mandatory transition to Windows 10.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

The PC market just had its first year of growth since 2011

The PC market just had its first year of growth since 2011Photography by Becca Farsace / The Verge The worldwide PC market just grew consistently for the...
The Verge - Published

Princeton back in Top 25 for first time in five years.

NEW YORK (AP) — Princeton coach Carla Berube knew she inherited a really good team when she took...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

HER BLUE SKY movie [Video]HER BLUE SKY movie

HER BLUE SKY movie trailer HD Plot synopsis: Second-year high school student Aoi Aioi is an aspiring musician Aoi Aioi. Her older sister Akane's ex-boyfriend Shinnosuke Kanomura is a struggling..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 01:33Published

This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone [Video]This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone

This Day in History: Steve Jobs Debuts the iPhone. January 9, 2007. Dressed in his customary jeans and black mock turtleneck, the Apple CEO did the unveiling at the Macworld convention in San..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:05Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.