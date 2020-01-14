Singing flash mob for bike safety breaks out in Manhattan

A group of activists from Transportation Alternative marched down Sixth Avenue in New York City on Tuesday (January 14) in a singing flashmob today and held a press conference with Keith Powers.

The conference was interrupted a few times by counter-protesters pointing out bikes breaking traffic laws.

Sixth Avenue has 17 blocks that need a safe bike lane and today they ask Mayor to fix this.

The current plan for the bike lanes on Sixth Avenue is estimated to take six years.

"Six years is too long to wait for the city to ACT on a common sense safety project.

Tell the mayor to #fix6th," said actistist on social media.