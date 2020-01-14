Global  

Scary moment Portugese Man O' War wash up on UK beaches amid Storm Brendan

Scary moment Portugese Man O' War wash up on UK beaches amid Storm Brendan

Scary moment Portugese Man O' War wash up on UK beaches amid Storm Brendan

The scary moment is seen when 14 deadly Portuguese Man O' War wash up on Wembury Beach in Devon, England on Tuesday (January 14) due to Storm Brendan.
Scary moment Portugese Man O' War wash up on UK beaches amid Storm Brendan

The scary moment is seen when 14 deadly Portuguese Man O' War wash up on Wembury Beach in Devon, England on Tuesday (January 14) due to Storm Brendan.

"Jellyfish hidden under seaweed and storm debris on the beach only takes a child or dog to fall or step on with bare feet could be fatal," said the filmer.

Stings usually cause severe pain to humans, leaving whip-like, red welts on the skin that normally last two or three days after the initial sting, according to zoologists.

Repeated exposure and stings can be fatal under rare circumstances.




