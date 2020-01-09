Global  

Netflix Renews 'You' for a Third Season The psychological thriller's second season premiered less than a month ago on December 26.

According to Yahoo Entertainment, the Penn Badgley-led series will return sometime in 2021.

Victoria Pedretti, who joined the show in its second season, will also return.

As will showrunner Sera Gamble and executive producer Greg Berlanti.

'You,' which is based on books by author Caroline Kepnes, has received positive reviews from critics and audiences.

It originally premiered on Lifetime in September 2018, but then moved over to Netflix shortly after.

The show quickly became a hit, with the first season receiving over 40 million streams.
