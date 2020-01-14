Global  

"Grown-ish" Star Yara Shahidi Goes Over Season Three Of The Hit Freeform Series

'Grown-ish' Star Yara Shahidi Goes Over Season Three Of The Hit Freeform Series

"Grown-ish" Star Yara Shahidi Goes Over Season Three Of The Hit Freeform Series

"Grown-ish" is a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education.

Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey – Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active daughter — as she takes on college.

BUILD hosted Shahidi to have a conversation about the Freeform series' third season.
Yara Shahidi Gives Us Flower Power in Bold Coat While Promoting 'grown-ish' in NYC

Yara Shahidi stuns in a bold floral coat while out in New York City on Wednesday afternoon (January...
Just Jared Jr - Published

Yara Shahidi Says 'Grown-ish's Zoey Johnson Is Her 'Alter Ego'

Yara Shahidi is all smiles while arriving for a promo appearance in New York City on Wednesday night...
Just Jared Jr - Published


