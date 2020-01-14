"Grown-ish" Star Yara Shahidi Goes Over Season Three Of The Hit Freeform Series

"Grown-ish" is a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education.

Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey – Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active daughter — as she takes on college.

BUILD hosted Shahidi to have a conversation about the Freeform series' third season.