Worst rapist in UK history, Reynhard Sinaga, had "sexually abusive" email address according to ex-teacher

Local media headlines in Indonesia trace the background of Reynhard's sexual predators, with the big headline 'In schools not prominent, only remembered as graceful boy', revealed Tuesday (January 14).

Reynhard's data in the FTUI Department of Architecture class book published in the media is of considerable interest to the reader.

Reynhard's email address '[email protected]' or pork_rump_shining is suspected to indicate the perpetrators' s*x abuse have been going on for a long time.

Reynhard start studying at the University of Indonesia, majoring in Architecture in 2001.

Reynhard Sinaga's former teacher in Indonesia says he was a ‘sociable student with lots of friends’.

Reynhard Sinaga, a 36-year-old Ph.D.

Student from Indonesia, worst rapist in UK history, was found guilty of 159 sexual offenses against 48 men.

He picked up his victims outside clubs in Manchester and lured them to his flat, where he drugged and assaulted them while filming the attacks.

On Monday, a judge jailed Sinaga for life, with a minimum term of 30 years.

As Sinaga's family and friends come to terms with his fate, they have painted a picture of his life in Indonesia before he became a serial sexual predator.

Supiyatna, the principal of Depok 1 Public High School confirmed that Reynhard Sinaga was a graduate student from 1998 to 2001, spoke to an Indonesian journalist on Thursday (January 9).

According to him, there are no distorted characteristics or behavior that Reynhard displayed during his education at this school.

Reynhard is known as an ordinary teenager like his classmates.

Although somewhat smart and a bit stubborn, Reynhard was not an outstanding student.

"Reynhard studied at SMAN 1 Depok for 3 years from 1998 and graduated in 2001.

His association was ordinary, not too prominent.

He is flexible, easy to get along with so many friends.

We feel quite concerned and shocked as not describing the Reynhard we know," Supiyatna said.