Vince Vaughn Goes Viral After Shaking Trump's Hand at Football Game
Vince Vaughn Goes Viral
After Shaking Trump's Hand
at Football Game Vaughn, President Trump and his wife, Melania,
attended the College Football Playoff National
Championship game in New Orleans on Monday.
According to a representative
for Vaughn, they did not go to
the game together but met
"at the game briefly." Video capturing the
moment made its
way to social media,
causing backlash
for Vaughn.
But others, such as
'Washington Examiner' commentator
Tiana Lowe, came to Vaughn's defense.