Vince Vaughn Goes Viral After Shaking Trump's Hand at Football Game

Vince Vaughn Goes Viral After Shaking Trump's Hand at Football Game Vaughn, President Trump and his wife, Melania, attended the College Football Playoff National Championship game in New Orleans on Monday.

According to a representative for Vaughn, they did not go to the game together but met "at the game briefly." Video capturing the moment made its way to social media, causing backlash for Vaughn.

But others, such as 'Washington Examiner' commentator Tiana Lowe, came to Vaughn's defense.
Vince Vaughn shook Trump's hand at the LSU-Clemson game. But besides Twitter, who cares?

Twitter lost its mind when Vince Vaughn shook Donald Trump's hand during the national championship...
USATODAY.com - Published

Vince Vaughn smiles, shakes hands with Trump at Clemson-LSU national championship game

Vince Vaughn is going viral after shaking hands with President Donald Trump at the College Football...
USATODAY.com - Published


Failedwriter3

J Burgin Vince Vaughn Trends After Video of Him Shaking Trump's Hand at NCAA College Football Championship Goes Viral… https://t.co/oYV1rThPfw 46 seconds ago

BeckyCurrie

Becky Currie Just when you think you couldn't love #VinceVaughn more, he does this and reminds you! #respect #patriot #American https://t.co/usrTWG8PmU 20 minutes ago

dragonflyeyes44

terri teneyck Vaughn hangs with Trump at title game, internet reacts https://t.co/za1kgaMErA Give it a rest ….so stupid 22 minutes ago

dragonflyeyes44

terri teneyck Vaughn hangs with Trump at title game, internet reacts https://t.co/za1kgaMErA 23 minutes ago

IDEASINPLACE

IDEASINPLACE Vaughn hangs with Trump at title game, internet reacts https://t.co/1i6nAjxDYg Now I refuse to watch "Wedding Crashers" again. 32 minutes ago

meano15

Mary Evans Totally insane...#saveournation https://t.co/oZEpk1fvbQ 43 minutes ago

PrincessBibiRF_

Bibi Spielberg RT @SputnikInt: Vince Vaughn & Donald Trump rock online crowd as video of their handshake goes viral @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/fzrEKR2… 49 minutes ago

ReidT1962

Eugene Reid Vaughn hangs with Trump at title game, internet reacts https://t.co/wU2riYRV4O This is how triggered, indoctrinated… https://t.co/S1ggcVhwxu 1 hour ago


Minneapolis-Born Actor Vince Vaughn Getting Backlash For Talking To President Trump [Video]Minneapolis-Born Actor Vince Vaughn Getting Backlash For Talking To President Trump

Minneapolis-born actor Vince Vaughn is receiving a lot of backlash on social media Tuesday, after he was seen interacting with President Donald Trump. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:26Published

Vince Vaughn under fire for shaking hands with President Donald Trump at game [Video]Vince Vaughn under fire for shaking hands with President Donald Trump at game

Vince Vaughn has come under fire on social media for shaking hands with U.S. President Donald Trump at an American football game on Monday.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:46Published

