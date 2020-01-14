Billie Eilish: James Bond Theme Song 'Huge Honor'

Global  

(Reuters) - American teen pop sensation Billie Eilish said on Tuesday she was honored to have been chosen to write and record the theme song from the upcoming James Bond film “No Time to Die.” Eilish, 18, who wrote the song with her brother Finneas O’Connell, will be the youngest artist in history to take on the task, following in the footsteps of musicians like Adele, Madonna, and Paul McCartney, producers said in a posting on the official @007 Twitter account.
