Akon to Create Climate-Conscious City in Senegal
Akon to Create
Climate-Conscious
City in Senegal On Jan.
13, Akon announced
the finalization of his
agreement to create Akon
City in Mbodiene, Senegal.
In a post to Instagram, Akon told fans he was
“looking forward to hosting [them] there in the future.” Akon, via Instagram The 46-year-old celebrity previously
discussed his plans for the city in an
interview with Nick Cannon in December.
Akon, to ‘Power 106’ According to a spokesperson for the
Senegal tourism ministry, the city will
be a “campaign for the environment.” Akon, who describes Senegal as home, hopes to
benefit the country by putting his fortune to good use.
He also criticized those
who don’t use their money
to help others, saying they
were “wasting” their wealth.
Akon, to ‘Power 106’