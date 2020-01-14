Akon to Create Climate-Conscious City in Senegal

Akon to Create Climate-Conscious City in Senegal On Jan.

13, Akon announced the finalization of his agreement to create Akon City in Mbodiene, Senegal.

In a post to Instagram, Akon told fans he was “looking forward to hosting [them] there in the future.” Akon, via Instagram The 46-year-old celebrity previously discussed his plans for the city in an interview with Nick Cannon in December.

Akon, to ‘Power 106’ According to a spokesperson for the Senegal tourism ministry, the city will be a “campaign for the environment.” Akon, who describes Senegal as home, hopes to benefit the country by putting his fortune to good use.

He also criticized those who don’t use their money to help others, saying they were “wasting” their wealth.

Akon, to ‘Power 106’