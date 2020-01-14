Global  

Long Island School Children Doing What They Can To Help Australian Animals

Long Island School Children Doing What They Can To Help Australian Animals

Long Island School Children Doing What They Can To Help Australian Animals

It's estimated more than a billion animals have died since September because of the wildfires that are ravaging Australia.

Now, children are stepping up to help the animals still trying to survive; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
