Impeachment Trial Takes Shape

Impeachment Trial Takes Shape
Tweets about this

25NewsWEEK

WEEK 25 News The House will vote Wednesday to send the articles of Impeachment to the Senate, while the White House is assemblin… https://t.co/REVLfpmXsr 22 minutes ago

AsIfUknow

#BernieSanders2020 RT @mortgageconsult: Larry, Curly and Moe Trump’s Impeachment Team Takes Shape as Trial Looms https://t.co/JuOYNlF8O3 56 minutes ago

mortgageconsult

Pam #Resist Larry, Curly and Moe Trump’s Impeachment Team Takes Shape as Trial Looms https://t.co/JuOYNlF8O3 1 hour ago

Allan78727186

@Allan Trump’s Impeachment Team Takes Shape as Trial Looms https://t.co/8ZVgPxfRt5 3 hours ago

WNN7Com

WNN7.com Trump’s Impeachment Team Takes Shape as Trial Looms https://t.co/620fNeXkNj #WNN7Com #WNN7 January 15, 2020 at 02:08AM 4 hours ago

Mandahl

Mandahl Trump’s Impeachment Team Takes Shape as Trial Looms https://t.co/qeZ99eCXsm 6 hours ago

PFA2020

Pete for POTUS. suspended for no reason Trump’s Impeachment Team Takes Shape as Trial Looms https://t.co/TEUsvZfIgn 6 hours ago

kairaca

@Kairaca 🌸 #Trump’s #Impeachment Team Takes Shape as #Trial Looms #ImpeachmentDay https://t.co/0YamrMJfin 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Pelosi defends delay in impeachment trial [Video]Pelosi defends delay in impeachment trial

Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to temporarily delay the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Pelosi defends her decision, saying they want the public to see the “need for..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Pelosi Defends Delay In Impeachment Trial [Video]Pelosi Defends Delay In Impeachment Trial

Speaker Nancy Pelosi decided to temporarily delay the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Pelosi defends her decision, saying they want the public to see the “need for..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

