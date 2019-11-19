Federal Judge: Epstein's documents won't be made public 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 01:05s - Published Federal Judge: Epstein's documents won't be made public More than a dozen pistols and rifles were stolen from a Port St. Lucie gun store early Monday morning, according to police. Investigators said an alarm went at the St. Lucie Shooting Center, located at 490 NW Concourse Place, around 4:30 a.m. Court records which could reveal Jeffrey Epstein's secret accomplices, will remain sealed in New York for now.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related news from verified sources Jeffrey Epstein case: Judge will not grant public access to documents involving alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell A federal judge in New York ruled that a large cache of never before seen files related to a...

FOXNews.com - Published 1 day ago







You Might Like