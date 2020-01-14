Global  

Federal Judge: Epstein's documents won't be made public

Court records which could reveal Jeffrey Epstein's secret accomplices, will remain sealed in New York for now.
Jeffrey Epstein case: Judge will not grant public access to documents involving alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell

A federal judge in New York ruled that a large cache of never before seen files related to a...
