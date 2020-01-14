Global  

Check This Out: Six confirmed dead after sinkhole swallows bus in China

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:42s
At least six people are dead, and 10 more are still missing after an enormous sinkhole suddenly swallowed a public bus in China on Monday.
Video: Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six in China

The incident also triggered an explosion inside the hole, video showed.
Khaleej Times - Published Also reported by RIA Nov., Brisbane Times, FOXNews.com


China sinkhole: Six killed as ground swallows bus

CCTV shows an explosion after the bus and bystanders fell into a hole that opened up at a bus stop.
BBC News - Published


Deadly Sinkhole Swallows Bus Killing 6 People in China [Video]Deadly Sinkhole Swallows Bus Killing 6 People in China

Six people died after a sinkhole swallowed a bus in China. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:26Published

Sinkhole swallows bus in northwest China, killing six, ten missing [Video]Sinkhole swallows bus in northwest China, killing six, ten missing

A sinkhole swallowed a bus and pedestrians in northwestern China, sparking an explosion, killing six people and leaving 10 more missing, state media said on Tuesday.

Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:50Published

