Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran Foreign Minister arrives in India amid tensions with US

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:19s - Published < > Embed
Iran Foreign Minister arrives in India amid tensions with USIran Foreign Minister arrives in India amid tensions with US
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

KarodeRajesh

Rajesh Karode RT @ANI: Delhi: Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrives in India. He will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. https://t.co/2y9KR6… 6 minutes ago

Abhijeet0907

i Abhijeet# RT @ResearchWing: Iranian Foreign Minister @JZarif arrives in #India. He will meet Prime Minister @narendramodi tomorrow. India as always… 14 minutes ago

AtulanandaGiri

Swami Atulananda Giri RT @ZeeNews: Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrives India for three-day visit https://t.co/Jk6piWpPm0 https://t.co/JM9kzMDjuv 23 minutes ago

post_asia

Post of Asia Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif arrives India for three-day visit https://t.co/iCt7rZJX2t https://t.co/wsOkwii2SF 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal [Video]U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal

U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal The 2015 agreement among the countries limited Iran's nuclear program. German Foreign Office, Twitter President Donald Trump withdrew..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:03Published

India is safe because of Army: Rajnath lauds PM Modi for CDS appointment [Video]India is safe because of Army: Rajnath lauds PM Modi for CDS appointment

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke on the appointment of Chief of Defence Staff on Tuesday. Singh said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not waste time in the appointment of Chief of Defence..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.