Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Vigil Held For Sheriff’s Deputy Killed In Valley Village After Helping Pedestrian

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:58s - Published < > Embed
Vigil Held For Sheriff’s Deputy Killed In Valley Village After Helping Pedestrian

Vigil Held For Sheriff’s Deputy Killed In Valley Village After Helping Pedestrian

A vigil was held Tuesday night for Los Angeles County Sherriff's Detective Amber Joy Leist who was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning in Valley Village while helping a woman who had fallen in the street.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Detective Who Died After Helping Woman Across Street To Be Mourned At Vigil [Video]Detective Who Died After Helping Woman Across Street To Be Mourned At Vigil

A vigil for LA County sheriff's Detective Amber Leist will take place in Valley Village, where she died. Joy Benedict reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:52Published

Video Shows Heroic Deputy's Final Moments [Video]Video Shows Heroic Deputy's Final Moments

Det. Amber Leist was killed while helping a pedestrian cross the street in Valley Village.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.