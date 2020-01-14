Vigil Held For Sheriff’s Deputy Killed In Valley Village After Helping Pedestrian now < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:58s - Published Vigil Held For Sheriff’s Deputy Killed In Valley Village After Helping Pedestrian A vigil was held Tuesday night for Los Angeles County Sherriff's Detective Amber Joy Leist who was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday morning in Valley Village while helping a woman who had fallen in the street.

