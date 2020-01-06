Trump celebrates Soleimani's death at rally

Global  

President Donald Trump took to the stage at Milwaukee in Wisconsin for his campaign rally on Tuesday (January 14) night and jumped straight to the topic of killing Iran's top general Qassem Soleimani.
Trump called Soleimani names ranging from "number one terrorist in the world" to "king of the roadside bombs" and applauded the U.S military's operation in Iraq to kill the general.

"A few days ago we took bold and decisive action to defend American lives and deliver American justice.

By my direction the United States military launched a flawless precision strike that killed the world's number one terrorist.

Number one terrorist.

You know who that is?

Qasem Soleimani.

Number one terrorist in the world," said Trump.

He also touted Iran's support for the U.S. Recently a video circulated on social media of Iranian students walking around the US flag at a university in Tehran.

Trump told his supporters, "they're on our side.

In fact they put this big American flag on the street and the Iranians - thousands and thousands of Iranians - were supposed to walk on it and trample it, and step and beat the hell out of it.

Every one of them went around that flag.

They like Trump.

They like you."



