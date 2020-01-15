Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump sides with Sanders in tiff with Warren

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:35s - Published < > Embed
Trump sides with Sanders in tiff with Warren

Trump sides with Sanders in tiff with Warren

U.S. president Donald Trump weighed in to the row between Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday (January 14).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump sides with Sanders amid dustup with Warren: 'I don't believe Bernie said that'

President Trump weighed in on the political dustup between Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Sen....
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Reuters India



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.