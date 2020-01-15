Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump criticizes over Apple's decision over unlocking gunman's phone

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Trump criticizes over Apple's decision over unlocking gunman's phone

Trump criticizes over Apple's decision over unlocking gunman's phone

Apple refused to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by a gunman in a deadly Florida shooting.

According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump criticized Apple over their decision.

Trump claimed that they help Apple “all of the time on TRADE and so many other issues.” He said: “They will have to step up to the plate and help our great Country, NOW!” The help Trump mentioned refers to the Apple’s negotiations with the White House over tariff exemptions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Criticizes Over Apple's Decision Over Unlocking Gunman's Phone [Video]Trump Criticizes Over Apple's Decision Over Unlocking Gunman's Phone

Apple refused to help the FBI unlock two iPhones used by a gunman in a deadly Florida shooting. According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump criticized Apple over their decision. Trump claimed..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.