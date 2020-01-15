David Attenborough A Life On Our Planet Documentary movie

David Attenborough A Life On Our Planet Documentary movie trailer HD In his 93 years, David Attenborough has visited every continent on the globe, exploring the wild places of our planet and documenting the living world in all its variety and wonder.

Now, for the first time he reflects upon both the defining moments of his lifetime as a naturalist and the devastating changes he has seen.

Produced by WWF and award-winning wildlife film-makers Silverback Films, David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet is a first-hand account of humanity’s impact on nature and a message of hope for future generations.

Coming to cinemas across the UK, Netherlands, Iceland, Ireland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Australia and New Zealand on 16 April 2020.