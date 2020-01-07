Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal'

Iran's foreign minister said on Wednesday (January 15) an existing nuclear deal the country struck with world powers was not dead and that he was unsure if any new pact agreed by U.S. President Donald Trump would last.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Tuesday (January 14) for Trump to replace the 2015 deal with his own new pact to ensure Iran did not get an atomic weapon.

Trump's administration abandoned the pact aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program in 2018 and has since reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran.

The U.S. president said in a tweet he agreed with Johnson on the need for a "Trump deal".

Iran is interested in diplomacy, but not in negotiating with the United States, Zarif said, adding the existing pact was among the "best deals" he could envisage.