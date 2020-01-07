Global  

Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal'

'I had a U.S. deal and the U.S. broke it.

If I have a Trump deal, how long will it last?'

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said at a security conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Iran's foreign minister said on Wednesday (January 15) an existing nuclear deal the country struck with world powers was not dead and that he was unsure if any new pact agreed by U.S. President Donald Trump would last.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on Tuesday (January 14) for Trump to replace the 2015 deal with his own new pact to ensure Iran did not get an atomic weapon.

Trump's administration abandoned the pact aimed at curbing Iran's nuclear program in 2018 and has since reimposed economic sanctions on Tehran.

The U.S. president said in a tweet he agreed with Johnson on the need for a "Trump deal".

Iran is interested in diplomacy, but not in negotiating with the United States, Zarif said, adding the existing pact was among the "best deals" he could envisage.



Recent related news from verified sources

Donald Trump could still negotiate nuclear deal with Iran: White House

US President Donald Trump is confident that he could still renegotiate the 2015 nuclear deal with...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •ReutersReuters India


Iran's Zarif says not sure how long a 'Trump deal' on nuclear issue would last

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday rejected any direct nuclear negotiations...
Reuters - Published


