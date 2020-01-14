Global  

Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal'

Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal'

Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal'

&apos;I had a U.S. deal and the U.S. broke it.

If I have a Trump deal, how long will it last?&apos; Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said at a security conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal'

Iran's foreign minister said on Wednesday an existing nuclear deal the country struck with world...
Iran rejects Boris Johnson's 'strange' proposal to strike new Trump deal to replace nuclear pact

In separate comments, Foreign Minister Zarif admits Iranian people were 'lied to' over plane crash
