|
Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal'
|
Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal'
'I had a U.S. deal and the U.S. broke it.
If I have a Trump deal, how long will it last?' Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said at a security conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Iran's foreign minister said on Wednesday an existing nuclear deal the country struck with world...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Independent
|In separate comments, Foreign Minister Zarif admits Iranian people were 'lied to' over plane crash
Independent - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
U.K., France and Germany Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal
U.K., France and Germany
Accuse Iran of Breaking Nuclear Deal The 2015 agreement
among the countries limited
Iran's nuclear program. German Foreign Office, Twitter President Donald Trump
withdrew..
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:03Published
|