Kylie Jenner's assistant quits working for her

Kylie Jenner's assistant quits working for her

Kylie Jenner's assistant quits working for her

Kylie Jenner's assistant Victoria Villarroel has quit working for her so that she can pursue a career as a social media influencer.
Kylie Jenner's assistant Victoria quits to become influencer

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 15 (ANI): Beauty Mogul and American television personality Kylie Jenner's...
Sify - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



