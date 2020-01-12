Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Bigg Boss 13 Girlfriend Akanksha Puri on Paras Chhabra

Video Credit: Pinkvilla - Duration: 12:30s - Published < > Embed
Bigg Boss 13 Girlfriend Akanksha Puri on Paras ChhabraBigg Boss 13 Girlfriend Akanksha Puri on Paras Chhabra
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri spills the beans on her marriage plans with Paras Chhabra, says, 'I'm just waiting for him to come out'

Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri talks about her marriage plans with Paras Chhabra and said that she is...
Bollywood Life - Published

'Bigg Boss 13': Did Paras Chhabra mention 'using Mahira Sharma as a bait' in his letter to girlfriend Akanksha Puri?

As per reports, 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant Paras Chhabra wrote a letter to his girlfriend Akanksha...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Bollywood Life



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Rahul65892824

Rahul Raj RT @SwetaCh68213874: U r not alone #ParasChabbra I am with u around the bigg boss against u to highlight u this show because of the #trp ta… 22 minutes ago

FilmyMonkey

Filmy Monkey Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan LASHES OUT At Paras Chhabra, REVEALS His SHOCKING Truth In Front Of Mahira Sharma VIDEO… https://t.co/TiAhCYAQLe 41 minutes ago

favourite42

madhu soneja RT @tellydhamaal: Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan loses cool on Paras Chabbra while questioning him over his strategy revealed by GF Akanksha, Mu… 51 minutes ago

tellydhamaal

TELLYDHAMAAL Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan loses cool on Paras Chabbra while questioning him over his strategy revealed by GF Akanks… https://t.co/Biw4ZeIwy5 1 hour ago

SwetaCh68213874

Sweta chauhan U r not alone #ParasChabbra I am with u around the bigg boss against u to highlight u this show because of the #trp… https://t.co/tP1EMerhoh 1 hour ago

TanyaSh46132556

Tanya Sharma RT @Spotboye: #BiggBoss13WeekendKaVaar will see @BeingSalmanKhan asking @ItsMadhurima19 and @vishalsingh713 to leave the house. He will als… 2 hours ago

Spotboye

SpotboyE #BiggBoss13WeekendKaVaar will see @BeingSalmanKhan asking @ItsMadhurima19 and @vishalsingh713 to leave the house. H… https://t.co/CPS6PrPTm6 2 hours ago

3meer323

AMeeRa..♥️🇮🇳🇸🇦 RT @pinkvilla: Paras Chhabra's girlfriend Akanksha Puri opens up on his love angle with Mahira Sharma in Bigg Boss 13 house. https://t.co/5… 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bigg Boss 13 Kashmera on Arti Singh's relation with Sidharth, Rashami [Video]Bigg Boss 13 Kashmera on Arti Singh's relation with Sidharth, Rashami

Bigg Boss 13 Kashmera on Arti Singh's relation with Sidharth, Rashami

Credit: Pinkvilla     Duration: 10:50Published

Bigg Boss 13 Highlights: Mahira, Shehnaaz, Shefali and Asim’s family members enter the house [Video]Bigg Boss 13 Highlights: Mahira, Shehnaaz, Shefali and Asim’s family members enter the house

Things got pretty interesting in the Bigg Boss house when Mahira Sharma, Shehnaaz Gill, Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz’s family members came inside and gave each contestant a piece of their mind.

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.