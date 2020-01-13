Union Ministers to visit J&K for the first time since shutdown| OneIndia News
Council of Ministers to visit J&K for the first time since shutdown, Convicted Kuldeep Sengar appeals against life imprisonment, Nirbhaya case convicts unlikely to hang on January 22nd, Bhim Army chief gets bail in anti-CAA protest case, JNU masked attacker says she was wrongly identified, Anti-Modi Graffiti row erupts in Bengaluru college and more news
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's tenure has been dotted with significant milestones in India with the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, and the subsequent shutdown in the union territory, the..
Republic Day parade rehearsals have begun in full swing in the National Capital. Braving the chill, participants were seen marching down Rajpath in their flawless formations and perfect coordination...