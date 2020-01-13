Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Union Ministers to visit J&K for the first time since shutdown| OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:19s - Published < > Embed
Union Ministers to visit J&K for the first time since shutdown| OneIndia News

Union Ministers to visit J&K for the first time since shutdown| OneIndia News

Council of Ministers to visit J&K for the first time since shutdown, Convicted Kuldeep Sengar appeals against life imprisonment, Nirbhaya case convicts unlikely to hang on January 22nd, Bhim Army chief gets bail in anti-CAA protest case, JNU masked attacker says she was wrongly identified, Anti-Modi Graffiti row erupts in Bengaluru college and more news

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chandra88266

चन्द्र भूषण मिश्रा RT @TimesNow: #Breaking | Sources: Union Ministers to visit Kashmir to spread awareness about the positive impact of scrapping Article 370.… 27 seconds ago

djgoodlook

Digvijay Chouhan RT @news18dotcom: Reports say the ministers will make people aware of the “positive impact” of abrogation of Article 370 and share “develop… 3 minutes ago

18AKGOYAL

ASHWANI KUMAR GOYAL Union ministers to visit Kashmir to highlight positives of Article 370 scrapping : The Tribune India https://t.co/hi9qJKPyCD 7 minutes ago

TheDailyPioneer

The Pioneer #KashmirIssue : A group of Union ministers will visit Jammu and Kashmir later this month to spread awareness about… https://t.co/T72zkoFU0x 8 minutes ago

BinMatheen

JIBRAAN AWAD KHOORESH RT @the_hindu: Just in: Group of union ministers to visit J-K later this month to make people aware about positive impact of abrogation of… 9 minutes ago

GandhlJI9536894

Hira ben ka chai wala RT @the_hindu: Schedule for visit of ministers likely to be finalised at a meeting of Union Council of Ministers on January 17. Delegation… 9 minutes ago

TheWeekLive

THE WEEK Union ministers to visit Jammu & Kashmir to 'educate' people on govt projects https://t.co/3tfk3LTYx9 14 minutes ago

ShayanNabi

Shayan Nabi RT @NaveedIqbal: The ministers have been requested to “educate people about the schemes/projects being implemented/to be implemented by the… 15 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

How S Jaishankar responds to questions on CAA, Kashmir on a world stage| OneIndia News [Video]How S Jaishankar responds to questions on CAA, Kashmir on a world stage| OneIndia News

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's tenure has been dotted with significant milestones in India with the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K, and the subsequent shutdown in the union territory, the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 04:18Published

Republic Day: Delhi gears up for national celebrations | OneIndia News [Video]Republic Day: Delhi gears up for national celebrations | OneIndia News

Republic Day parade rehearsals have begun in full swing in the National Capital. Braving the chill, participants were seen marching down Rajpath in their flawless formations and perfect coordination...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.