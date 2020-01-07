Global  

New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot

Lev Parnas, one of Rudy Giuliani’s indicted associates, submitted documents to the House Intelligence Committee showing President Donald Trump’s Ukraine plans.
Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trial

Bolton says he is willing to testify in Trump impeachment trialWASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, John Bolton, said on...
WorldNews - Published

Trump impeachment: Democrats announce new evidence ahead of vote

House Democrats release files relating to the alleged Trump campaign of pressure on Ukraine.
BBC News - Published


ChrisEdelson

Chris Edelson evidence of a possible plot--but indeed, a huge deal that demands attention in context of broader story of trump ef… https://t.co/sb0G67E3RB 53 minutes ago

HuffPostAU

HuffPost Australia New Evidence On Trump’s Ukraine Plot https://t.co/1s4WsqXv7u 1 hour ago

SBolotana

Stefano di Bolotana @DailyCaller @realDonaldTrump Looks like Barr is a co-conspirator in your extortion plot against #Ukraine: https://t.co/IGpN9L3qlw 7 hours ago

DiabeticCyborgg

Adam, Diabetic Cyborg #NewDocumentRelease exposes #TrumpConnections to #Parnas, #Fruman https://t.co/0TQvEJZx70 via @msnbc #News #Trump… https://t.co/4S6WR8iOif 7 hours ago

DiabeticCyborgg

Adam, Diabetic Cyborg #Shocking #NewEvidence rocks #TrumpImpeachment before #SenateTrial https://t.co/r3ROGv3YF2 via @msnbc #News #Trump… https://t.co/ZYBvuivOBB 7 hours ago

david_asset

David Asset @DanScavino @realDonaldTrump Happening now: evidence of Trump's involvement in the whole drug deal Rudy Giuliani wa… https://t.co/0EkaCGIlqK 10 hours ago

daniellesussma1

danielle sussman House to Send Impeachment Charges to Senate as New Evidence Emerges - The New York Times. Hyde, Parnas& ⁦… https://t.co/AwZzZHlrrb 11 hours ago

1CaptD

CaptD RT @Kegan05: decision to temporarily hold onto the articles of impeachment didn’t accomplish anything, the strategy actually worked. Since… 21 hours ago


Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal' [Video]Iran's Zarif says nuclear pact not dead, wary of 'Trump deal'

'I had a U.S. deal and the U.S. broke it. If I have a Trump deal, how long will it last?' Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said at a security conference in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published

Democrats add more evidence to Trump's impeachment trial [Video]Democrats add more evidence to Trump's impeachment trial

Democrats claims to have new evidence for President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. The U.S. House of Representatives said they will include it when they send the formal charges to the Senate...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

