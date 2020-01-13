Global  

Conservative Group Slams Burger King for Using 'the D-Word' in Ad

Conservative Group Slams Burger King for Using 'the D-Word' in Ad

Conservative Group Slams Burger King for Using 'the D-Word' in Ad

One Million Moms is criticizing the fast food chain for use of the word "damn" in an ad last summer.
'One Million Moms' group slams Burger King for using 'the d-word' in ad

Activist conservative group One Million Moms is taking aim at Burger King for using what it calls the...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •IndependentUSATODAY.com


‘Damn that’s good’: Evangelical group wants Burger King to clean up Impossible Whopper ad

A conservative activist group is blasting Burger King for using what it calls a profane word to sell...
Seattle Times - Published


taborda_pedro

Pedro Taborda RT @Ez4u2say_Janis: This is what happens patriarchy when you have a stay-at-home dingbat trophy wife with no education or purpose in 2020.… 2 hours ago

BenCowherd

Ben Cowherd These "One Million Moms" need to chill... Damn! Just tell your***kids what you feel is appropriate or not. They'… https://t.co/jiHJ9kgn0m 10 hours ago

henrygpromo

Henry Gee "Burger King's Impossible Whopper ad is irresponsible and tasteless. It is extremely destructive and damaging to im… https://t.co/s4zgPE6oi3 10 hours ago

CatalinaAndOleo

Will RT @OMGno2trump: Damn, these moms are nuts. Seriously, these people are broken. Damn nuts. https://t.co/ITke7hUIsq 11 hours ago

MrsJerkFace143

Nina Moss 🌙 Conservative 'Moms' group slams Burger King for using 'the d-word' in a commercial - CNN https://t.co/DdyWLPm1BN 11 hours ago

mritunjay1978

MRITUNJAY KUMAR RT @GuyKawasaki: Conservative group slams Burger King for using ‘damn’ in Whopper ad https://t.co/bUSMOn0tTE 11 hours ago

kikius

ovi nistor Nice world we've got here, aren't we? https://t.co/0KkuROtQ0l 12 hours ago

RadioSpencer

Spencer Hughes A conservative "Mom's Group" is irate that #BurgerKing would use the word "damn" in a new ad. Are YOU offended by t… https://t.co/CeB6aDh74l 13 hours ago


Conservative Group Slams Burger King for Using 'the D-Word' in Ad [Video]Conservative Group Slams Burger King for Using 'the D-Word' in Ad

One Million Moms is criticizing the fast food chain for use of the word &quot;damn&quot; in an ad last summer.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:56Published

One Million Moms Mad At Burger King’s ‘Damn’ Ad [Video]One Million Moms Mad At Burger King’s ‘Damn’ Ad

Conservative activist group One Million Moms is demanding that Burger King remove or edit its advertisement because it contains the word “damn.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:02Published

